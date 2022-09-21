Nothing quite beats the freshness of Añejo’s guac nor the novelty of it being made right in front of you. Thankfully, fans of the Mexican restaurant and its popular eats won’t have to travel all the way downtown to feast on guacamole whilst sipping on a spicy marg.

Añejo’s King West spot no longer stands alone as Toronto’s only location, Don Mills is now home to its second and is officially open to customers looking for a zesty snack in the suburbs.

The restaurant’s extensive collection of Tequila continues to be a cornerstone of its character, a trait that has been intentionally carried over to its Don Mills spot, boasting a seemingly endless array of bottles stocked neatly on backlit shelves.

Not to mention its substantial food menu, offering anything from salads and soups to a sweeping range of tacos and Mexican cuisine that caters to all, from those who can’t handle any spice to the ones who won’t eat without it.

Moreover, if you’re looking for an atmosphere, Añejo is a no-brainer. The hum of dinner-time chatter never seems to fade, reverberating from the bar to the dimly lit booths as indulgent diners dig in.

Address: 7 Marie Labatte Road, Don Mills

