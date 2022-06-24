Here's where Starbucks is opening new pickup-only locations in Toronto

Starbucks Canada has just opened its second pickup-only location right in one of the country’s busiest cities, but it looks like more locations are on the horizon.

Toronto is now home to the chain’s second Starbucks Pickup storefront in Canada and it’s located in Liberty Village.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

You might also like: Japanese dessert cafe in Toronto has a special treat served only after 6 pm

Top 5 can't-miss eats to get at Taste of Asia this weekend

This beloved Thai restaurant in Toronto is officially closing after a decade

The opening comes two years after Starbucks Canada opened its first in Toronto’s Commerce Court.

Now two more pickup-only locations are coming to the city very soon, one at 203 College Street and the other at 1030 Queen Street West.

No specific date has been set.

We’ll keep you updated once more information comes to light.