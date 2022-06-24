Here's where Starbucks is opening new pickup-only locations in Toronto
Jun 24 2022, 6:07 pm
Starbucks Canada has just opened its second pickup-only location right in one of the country’s busiest cities, but it looks like more locations are on the horizon.
Toronto is now home to the chain’s second Starbucks Pickup storefront in Canada and it’s located in Liberty Village.
The opening comes two years after Starbucks Canada opened its first in Toronto’s Commerce Court.
Now two more pickup-only locations are coming to the city very soon, one at 203 College Street and the other at 1030 Queen Street West.
No specific date has been set.
We’ll keep you updated once more information comes to light.