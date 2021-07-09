Aloette finally opens second location in Toronto's Liberty Village

More restaurants are opening up in the city! Aloette finally opened its Liberty Village location last month.

The new spot is located at 171 East Liberty Street and welcomed customers on June 30.

News of its new expansion made its rounds on social media after chef and owner Patrick Kriss teased an image of a storefront back in January.

They currently serve their menu items for delivery or pick-up. Despite Ontario opening indoor dining soon, Aloette has shared that they would not be opening on July 16 but will let eager diners know when they do.

“We’re so excited that indoor dining is resuming sooner-than-expected and are looking forward to welcoming guests back into our dining room in the coming weeks!” said the restaurant.

“As we looked ahead at flipping Aloette from takeout to in-restaurant dining, we had scheduled certain dates to be closed to redecorate and refresh our space.”

The new spot is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 9 pm.

Address: 171 East Liberty Street

Hours: Monday and Tuesday closed, Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 9 pm