All Toronto Disney stores will close by the end of next month

Several Toronto Disney stores have permanently closed, and the remaining locations are set to follow by the end of next month.

According to Disney’s website, its store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre has shut down, as have the locations at Newmarket’s Upper Canada Mall and Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton.

The Toronto Eaton Centre and Scarborough Town Center stores will close their doors “on or before” September 22. The Vaughan Mills Disney store will be shut by September 15.

The three remaining Ontario locations are the only Disney stores left in Canada.

The company closed stores in Edmonton, Calgary, and Winnipeg earlier this month and shut down British Columbian locations in July.

Disney announced in March that it would be “significantly reducing” its physical stores and moving towards e-commerce.

At the time, the company said it planned to close 60 stores across North America by the end of 2021.

“While consumer behaviour has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games, and publishing.

“We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”