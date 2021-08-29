NewsCrime

One person arrested after shooting at Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Aug 29 2021, 3:21 pm
One person arrested after shooting at Yorkdale Shopping Centre
sockagphoto/Shuttersock

One person has been arrested after a shooting sent Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre into lockdown on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4 pm on August 29, Toronto Police tweeted that they’d received “several” reports of gunshots inside the mall.

Responding officers pursued a suspect and arrested one person, police said. A firearm was allegedly recovered as well.

Police said there had been no reports of victims or injuries as a result of the shooting. Yorkdale was placed under lockdown for several hours as officers swept the mall.

Shoppers and mall staff shared footage on social media of themselves locked inside the shopping centre, and detailed the chaos that ensued following the shooting.

One Twitter user wrote that the shooter had “busted glass doors” to get out of the mall.

Those locked inside were able to exit the mall around 6 pm.

Daily Hive has reached out to Yorkdale Shopping Centre and will update this story accordingly.

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT