Disney closing majority of its stores in Canada next month

Disney is permanently closing almost all of its Canadian stores next month.

According to Disney’s website, almost all physical locations will be closed by August 18. Just three stores will remain in Ontario, although they are expected to be shut down soon, too.

Stores in Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Newmarket, Ottawa, London, and Hamilton will be closed by next month.

Disney’s Toronto Eaton Centre, Scarborough Town Center, and Vaughan Mills shops will stay open for the time being.

According to Retail Insider, closing dates for the remaining stores will be announced by mid-August.

Disney closed all of its locations in British Columbia earlier this month and does not have any stores in Quebec.

Reports surfaced in April that the media company was planning to close all of its Canadian stores as it “re-evaluates its operations” due to customers increasingly shopping online.

At the time, a Disney spokesperson told Daily Hive that changes, including a “more seamless” ecommerce experience, would be coming “over the next year.”

Disney plans to close a total of 60 stores across North America.

Daily Hive has reached out to Disney for more information and will update this story accordingly.