All COVID-19 hospitalizations in Peel last month were unvaccinated patients

All of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Peel Region last month were not fully vaccinated, officials revealed this week.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown made the comments during a press conference on July 28, and urged residents to protect themselves from the Delta variant by getting immunized.

“Between June 1 and July 9, 100% of the people hospitalized in Peel from COVID-19 were either unvaccinated or partly vaccinated. That’s a staggering figure,” Brown said.

“It shows, in a very crystal clear manner, that vaccines work. Vaccines save lives. Vaccines prevent you from being hospitalized. Vaccines keep our community safe.”

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region’s Medical Officer of Health, added that two-thirds of those hospitalized were “totally” unvaccinated.

Two of the 81 cases were people who had been fully immunized, but contracted COVID-19 in the two-weeks post vaccination before they had developed full protection.

“This shows how severe the Delta variant can be even if you’re only partially protected,” Loh said. “This is an important reminder that you are only fully protected two weeks after your second dose. Especially with the Delta variant circulating in our community.”

“For everyone who hasn’t received a vaccine yet, please, don’t wait any longer.”

Of the 218 COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on July 29, 38 were detected in Peel. To date, the province has seen 549,952 virus cases.