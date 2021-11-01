Toronto's Burgers n' Fries Forever has a Squid Game-themed combo

Squid Game fans are in for a delicious treat. Burgers n’ Fries Forever (BFF) has developed a “Red Light, Green Light Duo” inspired by the Netflix show.

BFF, known for its creative burgers and poutines, has come up with a Korean fusion burger and poutine combo.

The “Red Light, Green Light Duo” is a combination of sweet, salty, and umami flavours, according to BFF.

The burger is made with two AAA Angus Smashed Patties, swiss cheese and is topped with Dalgona candied beef bacon that adds an extra sweet crunch. Its “Red Light” fermented kimchi ketchup rocks you back with a salty punch.

The “Green Light” green onion salad provides the umami flavour, and the Korean beef rice dog just tops the cake.

As for the other component to the delicious duo, the Red Light, Green Light Poutine is made with dalgona candied beef bacon, deep-Fried Korean beef hotdog, Kimchi mustard, Cheese Curds, Veggie Gravy all over hand-cut fries.

Customers can now get their hands on this deal for a limited time only, 106 John Street.

Burgers ‘n Fries Forever

Address: 106 John Street