An Afro-Caribbean farmers' market is coming to Toronto next month

An Afro-Caribbean Farmers’ Market is coming to Toronto’s Little Jamaica next month and will transform part of Eglinton Avenue into a cultural food hub.

Starting on July 4, and every Sunday after that, the market, in partnership with the York-Eglinton BIA, will be located in a parking lot at 1531 Eglinton Avenue West.

It will be transformed into a “vibrant animated food space, and cultural food hub that forms a collective platform for sharing food and exchanging food culture with the community,” according to Toronto City Councilor Josh Matlow.

Items available to purchase will include imported food from the Caribbean and Africa, and local food made by artisans, like freshly baked bread, desserts, juices and sauces.

“We know our market will serve as a Sunday weekly hotspot that will animate and add a new sense of value to this part of the city,” said the market’s organizers on their website.

The event will run until October 3, every Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.