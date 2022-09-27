8 of the best noodle bars in Toronto

Toronto is home to countless restaurants, enough for a lifetime’s worth of visits. Hence, it’s pretty tough to make a dent in the city’s ever-growing roster, let alone pick a spot to eat.

For those who might be struggling to narrow it down, and in the hope of sparking some inspiration, Dished has put together a list of buzz-worthy noodle bars that are definitely worth trying.

dh_you_might_also_like]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gb hand pulled noodles (@gb_noodle)

A cozy Chinese restaurant serving up handmade noodles and warm beef soup, perfect on a crisp winter day, or for when you’re in need of hearty, hand-crafted comfort food.

Address: 66 Edward Street, 1024 Gerrard Street East

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddler, Thai boat noodles (@paddlerthai)

It’s hard to come by hyper-localized cuisine outside of the home, but this place makes it possible, serving specialized cuisine inspired by the floating markets of the central regions of Thailand.

Address: 1710 Queen Street West

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artisan Noodle & Artisan Plus (@artisannoodleplus)

This spot is known for whipping up handmade noodles according to the traditions of Northwestern Chinese cooking.

Address: 5421 Yonge Street North York, 122 Dundas Street West

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wuhan Noodle 1950 (@wuhannoodle1950)

This restaurant suffered greatly at the apex of the pandemic when poorly informed assumptions about Wuhan slowed business. Fortunately, due to unwavering support from the community, it pulled through and continues to serve some of the best noodles in the GTA.

Address: 3621 Highway 7, Unit 119, Markham

Instagram

This place is unmatched when it comes to Pho. Nestled in the heart of Ossington, it is busy 24/7, and consistently serves the richest and most delicious food, at a very affordable price.

Address: 57 Ossington Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFO Restaurant Toronto (@ufotoronto)

A local gem that is totally unsuspecting from the outside, serving Pho that will make you wonder why you ever ate anything else!

Address: 241 Niagara Street

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAGIC NOODLE (@magic.noodle)

This pretty well-known chain has locations scattered all over Toronto and the GTA, serving freshly made noodles that are hand pulled on site.

Address: 5453 Yonge Street, Toronto, 2190 McNicoll Avenue, Scarborough, 1383 16th Avenue, Unit D, Richmond Hill, 93 Harbord Street, Toronto, 7700 Markham Road, Unit 3A,

Markham, 504-1571 Sandhurst Circle, Scarborough.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYUS Noodle Bar on Broadview (@ryus_noodle_bar)

This spot is known for its inviting and casual atmosphere as well as its uniquely made broth, and wide-ranging menu.

Address: 786 Broadview Avenue

Instagram