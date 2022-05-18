A look inside: $4.7M art gallery-inspired Toronto condo

This Toronto condo puts even the nicest gallery wall to shame.

The custom two-storey space is home to philanthropist Dr. Salah Bachir and his outstanding art collection. So if you’ve got $4,700,000 to spare, you could be its next owner.

More than 3,200 paintings and photographs adorn the walls, including works by Kent Monkman, Betty Goodwin, and Attila Richard Lukacs, not to mention one of the largest collections of Andy Warhol pieces.

Located at 2045 Lake Shore Boulevard West, the condo was originally two separate units – #3901 and #4001. In 2011, architectural firm Kohn Shnier connected them via a floating brushed steel staircase.

Walking through the double-doored entrance, the marble-tiled foyer whisks you to the luxurious living room. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed views to the south and west, and there’s a walkout to an open-air sunroom.

You’ll find stainless steel and granite countertops in the updated kitchen, a centre island with a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. It’s combined with the formal dining room, which overlooks Lake Ontario.

The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet with custom organizers, large windows overlooking the waterfront, and a five-piece ensuite bathroom. It also opens to a sunroom.

The upper level includes a second updated kitchen, living room, primary bedroom suite, and a home office. There are six bedrooms and four bathrooms in total.

Luxurious marble and hardwood flooring can be found throughout, and while Bachir’s extensive collection is not included in the sale, there’s art lighting in nearly every room.

Listing agents Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast of Sotheby’s Realty describe it as being perfectly designed for entertaining or multi-generational living.

Building amenities include nine acres of waterfront grounds, tennis courts, a putting green, valet parking, a spa, and a private restaurant.

“An apartment so extraordinary, it defies words,” the listing reads. “It is quite simply irreplaceable.”