Sale of Toronto home breaks neighbourhood price record by over $200K

A home sold in Toronto’s Upper Bloor West Village earlier this month has set a new record price for the neighbourhood.

Located at 873 Windermere Avenue, near Dundas Street West and Runnymede Road, the home was listed for $1,999,000 on May 4. Three days and three bully bids later, it sold for $2,500,000.

Not only was the sale price a staggering $501,000 over asking, but it also set a new record for the neighbourhood by more than $200,000.

“It definitely exceeded our expectations,” said listing agent Kathy Essery of Sage Real Estate. “Homes like this one don’t come up very often in this neighbourhood.”

Issues often found in the area’s detached homes, like small bedrooms and impractical layouts, were remedied by a 2016 renovation, which transformed the former bungalow into a stately two-storey.

Through the front door and past the mud room, the open-concept main floor allows for a seamless flow from the living room to the dining room and kitchen. A built-in desk at the front of the house provides an ideal work-from-home or homework setup.

Tucked behind the sleek chef’s kitchen, with its oversized island and gas range, is another small seating area that includes a mini bar. Large glass doors open onto a “Muskoka Style” outdoor living area and built-in hot tub in the backyard.

There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a powder room on the main floor. There’s a potential fourth bedroom in the basement and a home movie theatre.

Massive windows flood the east-facing home with natural light at all hours of the day – a “huge selling factor,” Essery said.

“It really is an incredible house,” she told Daily Hive. “Inside and out.”