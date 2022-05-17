Another Toronto home just sold for half a million dollars over asking

Another Toronto house just sold for half a million dollars over asking.

Listed for $1,899,000, 649 Manning Avenue spent eight days on the market, and garnered eight offers, before selling for $2,450,000 – $551,000 over the original asking price.

Described as “Magnificence on Manning,” the 100-year-old home was recently renovated down to the studs. Original details were preserved as it was outfitted with high-end finishes and modern conveniences like heated floors.

Listing agent Cheryl Mickolwin of Keller Williams Advantage Realty told Daily Hive the property garnered so much attention in part because of its large size — nearly 3,500 sq ft — a rarity in downtown Toronto.

The countless built-ins and ample storage space were another focal point for interested buyers, with one person even referring to the house as “closet porn.”

“The property is beautiful and Victorian-style homes do generally get more attention,” Mickolwin said.

The three-storey home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The spacious primary suite features two walk-in closets, motorized blinds, and soundproofed walls.

A La Cornue five-burner gas range and double Sub-Zero wine fridges can be found in the kitchen, which opens onto the picturesque backyard.

Other highlights include a fully finished basement with a separate entrance and a two-car garage with an EV charger. Not that you’d need a car anyway — Little Italy, Trinity Bellwoods, the Annex, and Dufferin Grove are all within walking distance.

If you needed more proof that we’re living in a seller’s market, the last time 649 Manning changed hands was in 2011 for $774,000.