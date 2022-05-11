In a city like Toronto, you don’t expect a beautifully restored home to be on the market for very long. And, true enough, that’s exactly what happened with this Toronto home.

Located at 125 Fermanagh Avenue in Roncesvalles, the semi-detached home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms hit the market at $1,549,000. It was instantly snatched up on the same day for a whopping $526,000 over asking at $2,075,000.

So what exactly is it about this home that would make someone want to pay over half a million dollars above the asking price?

Well, two main reasons: it comes with a self-contained basement unit that’s an ideal source of rental income, and it looks like something out of an interior design magazine.

Upon entering, you’ll find yourself in a narrow but bright hallway with new tiles and a closet with antique doors. A black arched doorway leads to probably the best feature of the home: the kitchen.

The open concept kitchen and dining area have heated herringbone wooden floors throughout.

There are also loads of trendy touches like the black sconces, black kitchen cabinets, brass hardware, and farmhouse sink. However, the designers have made sure to showcase details that add character to the home, like the stained glass windows, exposed brick walls, and original fireplace.

There’s a cushy bench by the window in the dining area that we imagine is quite a popular spot.

The owners really made the most of the space with a tiny bar built under the stairs and a country-chic washroom painted in sage.

Down a short hall is a cozy living room and the space opens up to a landscaped backyard with a deck.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms and the main room comes with a small office with massive windows, the ideal WFH set up.

The home doesn’t come with a garage, which could be a deal-breaker for some. However, it’s right near Roncesvalles Avenue where you can easily hop on a streetcar.

Another aspect of the home that most likely attracted the new homebuyer was the finished basement.

Not only does it have its own entrance in front, but the one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is fully renovated and looks like a chic downtown Toronto condo. Except probably with more kitchen counter space.