9 things to do in Toronto this weekend: November 19 to 21

Snow Magic is an immersive drive-thru experience that opened on November 12, featuring artwork by some of Canada’s most acclaimed artists. The winter wonderland, put on by Drive Thru Fun Co., will boast mythical creatures, a crystal-like cavern and a forest of light. The artists involved are used to making heads turn with installations at Nuit Blanche and Burning Man.

When: November 12 to January 16, from 5:30 to 11 pm, Wednesday to Sunday

Where: Ontario Place

The holiday season will be here before we know it, and Fairmont Royal York is already ahead of the game, bringing back its beloved bar pop-up. The Thirsty Elf is back with creative holiday cocktails, Christmas sweaters, kitschy decor, and all your favourite holiday songs. This year’s festive cocktail menu is curated by Fairmont Hotels’ Director of Beverage, Rus Yessenov.

When: November 19 until December 18, Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 11 pm

Where: Avenues Level of Fairmont Royal York

Niagara Falls is coming in hot this holiday season with its annual Festival of Lights and a huge outdoor Christmas market with more than 50 vendors. The market is set to open on November 13, after the city’s Santa Claus Parade. There will be Christmas tree lighting which will mark the opening of the market.

When: Beginning November 13 until December 19. Friday: 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday: 1 pm to 10 pm, Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: 4284 Queen Street, Niagara Falls, Ontario

Canada’s Wonderland is bringing back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year, starting on November 13. The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

The Christmas season will arrive in Toronto this month as The Distillery Winter Village officially opens. The renamed, rebranded Toronto Christmas Market kicks off at 6 pm on November 18 as its massive, 55-foot-tall Christmas tree is lit. Visitors can stroll the cobblestone streets beneath starlit canopies, gaze upon the dazzling tree, indulge in delicious food, and check off every gift on their holiday shopping list.

When: Starting November 18 to December 31 on select days through December

Where: 55 Mill Street

The AGO is presenting the Picasso: Painting the Blue Period exhibit, the first exhibition in Canada that focuses on the early works of the modernist artist. It will feature more than 100 objects from 15 different countries. There will be paintings, sculptures, and works on paper by Picasso, including works by artists the Spaniard is known to have studied before and during the Blue Period.

This exhibition is curated by AGO’s Kenneth Brummel and Dr. Susan Behrends Frank and co-organized by the AGO, The Phillips Collection from Washington, DC, and support of the Musée national Picasso-Paris.

When: Until January 16, 2022

Where: 317 Dundas Street West

The Rust Garden, Hidden Stories, and Silk Road are just a few of the exhibits the Aga Khan Museum has on display, and more to come. Starting November 17, guests can explore The Museum Collection Gallery’s sound and music exhibit, which is dedicated to showcasing the artistic achievements and legacies of Muslim civilizations from the 9th and 19th centuries.

When: Throughout the month of November

Where: 77 Wynford Drive

Toronto’s newest immersive art exhibit is set to open its doors this month. Immersive Klimt will begin welcoming guests into the lavish world of its namesake artist on October 21. The exhibit promises to “provoke your senses” as you journey through Gustav Klimt’s most famous paintings, including “The Kiss,” “Flower Garden,” and “The Tree of Life.”

When: October 21 to November 28, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Take a picture with Santa

After his appearance was cancelled last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, Old Saint Nick will once again take up residence at the downtown mall starting on November 19. Sensitive Santa—arranged specifically for individuals with autism and their families—and Traditional Santa photo experiences will be available until December 24. Visits must be booked online in advance. The proceeds of each $5 ticket will be donated to St. Mike’s Hospital and Autism Speaks Canada.

When: Starting November 19

Where: Eaton Centre, Don Mills, and Sherway Gardens