Man arrested after allegedly stealing over $70K worth of booze from LCBO

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with 144 thefts at various LCBOs.

The investigation began when police noticed an increase in LCBO thefts within the Nottawasaga and Dufferin areas of southern Ontario.

In a press release, OPP say that they’ve investigated the thefts alongside the Liquor Control Board of Ontario Resource Protection Unit and the amount stolen is valued at more than $70,000.

On Tuesday a search warrant was executed in Mississauga and as a result, Matthew Doucette, 39, has been arrested.

Douchette faces eight counts of theft under $5,000 and four counts of breaching probation.

LCBO thefts are on the rise again, it seems.

Back In 2019, a Toronto man allegedly stole $58,000 worth of booze while a separate six-month investigation led to 23 arrests in thefts across six LCBOs in Vaughan.