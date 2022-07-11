10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)
Jul 11 2022, 9:05 pm
Home sales may be falling in Toronto, but the number of new listings is staying strong.
From downtown condos to multimillion-dollar mansions, a vast array of homes have been put on the market in recent weeks.
And if you’re looking for affordable property, you’re in luck – the average home price in the city has dropped for four consecutive months.
Zoocasa has rounded up 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now, and they’re all listed at $400,000 or less. Check them out below.
810 – 4673 Jane Street | $225,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600 – 699 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: custom-made cabinets and murphy bed, locker included, visitor parking available
1002 – 320 Dixon Road | $298,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900 – 999 square feet
- One oversized parking space (fits two cars)
- Other features: ensuite laundry, located close to 400-series highways, the TTC, and Pearson Airport
e-31 – 7 Brimley Road | $299,999
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 0 – 499 square feet
- Two parking spaces
- Other features: floathouse, built-in propane stove, new vinyl flooring
1101 – 4645 Jane Street | $315,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900 – 999 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: custom kitchen, new laminate flooring, ensuite laundry
812 – 3460 Keele Street | $349,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 800 – 899 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: large balcony with east-facing view, ensuite laundry, window AC unit
2-104 – 50 Old Kingston Road | $378,800
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 700 – 799 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: building amenities include an indoor pool, sauna, and exercise room
422 – 3460 Keele Street | $390,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900 – 999 square feet
- No parking
- Other features: co-op building, ensuite laundry, balcony with southwest views
e106 – 5580 Sheppard Avenue | $398,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700 – 799 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: fully furnished unit, oversized bedroom, large patio
603 – 785 Brown’s Line | $399,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 800 – 899 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: south-facing unit, large balcony, ensuite locker
304 – 2874 Keele Street | $399,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500 – 599 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: architecturally designed kitchen, high ceilings, new appliances