10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Home sales may be falling in Toronto, but the number of new listings is staying strong.

From downtown condos to multimillion-dollar mansions, a vast array of homes have been put on the market in recent weeks.

And if you’re looking for affordable property, you’re in luck – the average home price in the city has dropped for four consecutive months.

Zoocasa has rounded up 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now, and they’re all listed at $400,000 or less. Check them out below.

One bedroom

One bathroom

600 – 699 square feet

One parking space

Other features: custom-made cabinets and murphy bed, locker included, visitor parking available

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900 – 999 square feet

One oversized parking space (fits two cars)

Other features: ensuite laundry, located close to 400-series highways, the TTC, and Pearson Airport

One bedroom

One bathroom

0 – 499 square feet

Two parking spaces

Other features: floathouse, built-in propane stove, new vinyl flooring

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900 – 999 square feet

One parking space

Other features: custom kitchen, new laminate flooring, ensuite laundry

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

800 – 899 square feet

One parking space

Other features: large balcony with east-facing view, ensuite laundry, window AC unit

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

700 – 799 square feet

One parking space

Other features: building amenities include an indoor pool, sauna, and exercise room

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900 – 999 square feet

No parking

Other features: co-op building, ensuite laundry, balcony with southwest views

One bedroom

One bathroom

700 – 799 square feet

One parking space

Other features: fully furnished unit, oversized bedroom, large patio

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

800 – 899 square feet

One parking space

Other features: south-facing unit, large balcony, ensuite locker