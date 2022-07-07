If you’ve ever scoured Airbnb in search of the perfect Ontario escape, or scrolled through dreamy cabins on Instagram, chances are you’ve come across the Birchwood Cottage Co.

Rustic yet refined, the pair of boutique cottages, one on Redstone Lake and the other on Kennisis Lake, are amongst the most iconic in Ontario. And now, the latter is for sale.

Describing the decision as “bittersweet,” owner Ryan Harkin tells Daily Hive the sale is due to his pursuit of a real estate license. With a career change on the horizon, Harkin knows he won’t have time to maintain both cottages to his standards. So, Kennisis is on the market.

Listed at $1,900,000, 1007 Blossom Lane is a year-round, lakefront home. It’s situated on a rare point lot that’s surrounded by towering pines on one side and offers 170 feet of frontage on the other. To Harkin, the land itself is what makes the property so special.

The one half of the Birchwood Cottage Co. has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, multiple outdoor entertaining areas, and countless lake views.

There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, along with exposed beams.

The kitchen cabinets have been painted a calm, muted grey that blends seamlessly with the stainless steel appliances.

Canadian and cottage-themed décor can be found throughout the open-concept space, including an antler chandelier, painted paddles, and extensive wooden details.

Deep water can be found off the newly-installed dock, while the granite cropping provides a gradual sand entry into the lake — the best of both worlds.

Extensively renovated in 2019, the property is truly turn-key. All of the furnishings are included in the sale, too.

“All you have to do is drive up with your suitcase, you won’t have to do a single thing,” Harkin said. “Even the silverware is included.”

Harkin and his partner first announced the sale in a June 21 Instagram post. There has been a “huge amount of interest,” with more than 1,800 likes and nearly 100 comments from hopeful buyers and loyal visitors.

There are bookings at the Kennisis Lake cottage up until the first week of November, so a closing date later that month would be ideal, Harkin says. He’s steadfast that no reservations will be cancelled.

“It’s emotional,” Harkin said of the impending sale. “I think the perception of us is like a business — like this is a hotel. But it’s deeply personal for us.”

“We’ve put so much time and effort into these cottages. They’ve been a labour of love. It’s important to us that people enjoy them. We hope the next owner will cherish Kennisis, too.”

Check out the full listing for the Birchwood Cottage Co.’s Kennisis Lake property, here.