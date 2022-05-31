6 condos for sale in the GTA that feel like the cottage (PHOTOS)

Do you ever feel torn between big city living and lake life?

Real estate agency Strata has rounded up six condos for sale in and around Toronto that ensure you don’t have to choose.

From expansive outdoor space to rustic aesthetics to lake views, these units will make you feel like you’re living at the cottage without sacrificing the convenience of the city.

Situated on the ground level, this one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo comes with its own private 280-square-foot patio. South-facing and surrounded by nature, it offers views of the nearby Lakeview Golf Course. Building amenities, including an outdoor dining cabana, tennis courts, and putting green, further the feeling of being far from the city.

The wood ceiling, original Douglas Fir beams, and south-facing arched window make this Downtown Toronto condo feel like a Muskoka retreat. The grey cabinets found in the kitchen and bathroom, 12-foot ceilings, and view of Trinity Bellwoods add to the cozy vibe. Located in the Candy Factory Lofts, the unit has one bedroom plus a den and one bathroom.

#4002 – 70 Annie Craig Drive | $769,900 | Etobicoke

Nothing says “cottage” quite like lake views. This corner unit offers sweeping views of Lake Ontario from the wrap-around balcony. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with light, and trails and parks can be found nearby. Of course, you can also walk to the lake from the one-bedroom plus den, two-bathroom unit.

With lush views of the treetops and foliage, this west-end loft feels like you’re in the middle of a forest. Located in the Argyle Lofts, the corner unit has 17-foot ceilings, two bedrooms, a den, and two bathrooms.

With a private terrace as big as a backyard, there’s no need to escape from this Etobicoke condo. Steps from Humber Bay Parks and Lake Ontario, the terrace offers scenic views and includes gas and water hookups. The unit has one bedroom plus a den and one bathroom.

Located near waterfront trails, a beach, and the Whitby Harbour, the outdoor space of this condo rivals that of some cottages. The unit also has two private balconies that give off a cozy cabin vibe. The condo has one bedroom plus a den and one bathroom.