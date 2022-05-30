10 Toronto homes for sale under $1 million (PHOTOS)
May 30 2022, 8:19 pm
As interest rates rise and the real estate market cools, home prices are slowly starting to fall in Toronto.
Several recently listed homes for sale in the city are priced under $1 million and are move-in ready — no renovations or tear-downs required.
These aren’t boxes in the sky, either. From bungalows to semis to fully detached homes, each one is an actual house with at least two bedrooms and a backyard.
Check out 10 houses for sale in Toronto that are listed under $1 million.
447 Mortimer Avenue | $899,000
- Semi-detached
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
40 Sellers Avenue | $995,000
- Semi-detached
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
229 Boon Avenue | $998,000
- Detached
- 2 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
46 Eversfield Road | $998,000
- Detached
- 3+1 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
241 Fulton Avenue | $999,000
- Semi-detached
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- You might also like:
- Seven Toronto homes that just sold for $89,000 or more under asking (PHOTOS)
- A Look Inside: $25M Bridle Path estate with an indoor desert garden (PHOTOS)
- This scary Hamilton house looks like the set of a horror movie (PHOTOS)
18 Louvain Avenue | $999,000
- Semi-detached
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
20 Hiltz Avenue | $999,000
- Semi-detached
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
41 Strader Avenue | $999,800
- Detached
- 2+2 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
723 Dovercourt Road | $999,990
- Semi-detached
- 4 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
7 Minto Street | $999,999
- Semi-detached
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom