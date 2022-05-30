Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

10 Toronto homes for sale under $1 million (PHOTOS)

May 30 2022, 8:19 pm
447 Mortimer Avenue/Real Estate Homeward

As interest rates rise and the real estate market cools, home prices are slowly starting to fall in Toronto.

Several recently listed homes for sale in the city are priced under $1 million and are move-in ready — no renovations or tear-downs required.

These aren’t boxes in the sky, either. From bungalows to semis to fully detached homes, each one is an actual house with at least two bedrooms and a backyard.

Check out 10 houses for sale in Toronto that are listed under $1 million.

447 Mortimer Avenue | $899,000

Real Estate Homeward

  • Semi-detached
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom

40 Sellers Avenue | $995,000

Sage Real Estate Limited

  • Semi-detached
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms

229 Boon Avenue | $998,000

Right At Home Realty

  • Detached
  • 2 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms

46 Eversfield Road | $998,000

Forest Hill Real Estate

  • Detached
  • 3+1 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms

241 Fulton Avenue | $999,000

Re/max Ultimate Realty

  • Semi-detached
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom

18 Louvain Avenue | $999,000

Bosley Real Estate

  • Semi-detached
  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom

20 Hiltz Avenue | $999,000

Re/max Ultimate Realty

  • Semi-detached
  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom

41 Strader Avenue | $999,800

Royal Lepage Real Estate Services

  • Detached
  • 2+2 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms

723 Dovercourt Road | $999,990

Royal Lepage Real Estate Services

  • Semi-detached
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms

7 Minto Street | $999,999

eXp Realty

  • Semi-detached
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
