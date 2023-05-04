Rap icons 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes are coming to Toronto this summer

Rapper 50 Cent will be bringing his Final Lap tour to Toronto later this year, and he’s bringing some special guests for the show at Budweiser Stage on Monday, July 31.

The “Hate It or Love It” and “Candy Shop” rapper announced that he will embark on a global tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his massive debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The Final Lap Tour will feature special guest and Fiddy’s longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, as well as additional support by Jeremih. Tickets for 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour will go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 am.

The rap icon will break out dozens of fan-favourite and chart-topping hits, as well as select tracks he has not performed live in decades.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was the G-Unit founder’s first major-label album and is certified 9× Platinum. The album spawned the Billboard Hot 100 number one hits “In da Club” and “21 Questions,” and is ranked as one of Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

The New York City rapper is also a force onscreen, with starring roles in the semi-autobiographical film Get Rich or Die Tryin’, a recurring role in the Escape Plan franchise, and an upcoming role in The Expendables 4.

When: June 31, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard W, Toronto

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 am

With files from Laine Mitchell