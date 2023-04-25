Back in 6lack: Award-winning rapper brings new world tour to Toronto

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If your friends are calling your phone to let you know about the latest Toronto concert announcement, there’s a good reason why.

Three-time Grammy nominee 6lack (pronounced “black”) has announced a massive world tour in support of his latest album, and it’s coming to History on Monday, November 13.

The Since I Have A Lover world tour is also stopping in Vancouver and Montreal, and fans can grab their tickets when they go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 am.

The latest tour is not only in support of 6lack’s critically acclaimed new album, Since I Have A Lover, but is also a look back at his career.

The Atlanta, Georgia, artist posted on Twitter that the world tour “is the most special one so far, 5 years since the last trip & telling the story from FREE 6LACK, to EALL, to now.”

The MTV Music Award winner has released three albums in his career, including 2016’s Free 6lack and 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter. He has also collaborated with a variety of artists including Khalid, Gorillaz, and Lil Tjay.

When: November 13, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: History — 1663 Queen Street East, Toronto

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 am