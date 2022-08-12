If you’re ready to really live the baller lifestyle, look no further than 382 Old Yonge Street.

The recently-listed York Mills mansion comes with its very own NBA-like professional basketball court. Three nets, two viewing platforms and a dedicated change room are there to help you live out your hoop dreams.

Or, if you’re not trying to make the Raptors, venture out to the backyard soccer field instead.

Beyond the sports-focused amenities, the 9,390-square-foot home features all the comforts and conveniences any sports star could desire.

Perched on more than an acre of land and overlooking a picturesque ravine, “no expense was spared” in the creation of 382 Old Yonge Street. The limestone exterior is an indicator of the luxurious finishes found within.

Through the double mahogany doors and beyond the marble foyer, the main floor features two stunning, light-filled seating areas, one of which includes an ornate fireplace.

Combined with the formal dining area, the vast room is ideal for entertaining.

The gourmet, chef-inspired kitchen features marble countertops and backsplashes, floor-to-ceiling custom cabinetry, a custom walnut chopping block, stainless steel appliances, and an expansive centre island with a breakfast bar.

The opulence sits below two crystal chandeliers, above oak hardwood floors, and overlooks the side gardens and ravine through a picture window.

The kitchen is combined with another living area, which has another eye-catching fireplace, as well as a window-encircled breakfast area.

The home has six bedrooms, five of which are on the second floor, and 13 bathrooms.

A pair of double doors lead to the stately primary suite, which features a vaulted ceiling, foyer entrance, and crown mouldings.

The suite includes a spacious dressing room, a rotunda-style seating area that overlooks the gardens, and a gas fireplace with a custom marble surround and mahogany mantle.

The luxurious eight-piece ensuite features heated marble onyx slab floors, a crystal chandelier, a steam unit, and his and hers custom vanities with marble countertops.

Despite the splendour of the upper two floors, the lower level is “unparalleled.”

Beyond the aforementioned NBA-ready basketball court, the basement features a sound-proof home theatre with stadium seating, an exercise room with rubber flooring and built-in speakers, and a spa area complete with a sauna.

There’s also a bar, seating area, wine cellar, and a cedar-panelled hot tub room that overlooks the ravine.

With an expansive stone terrace, landscaped gardens, sunken granite firepit, and pool, the backyard is truly a “dream oasis.”

“No expense spared” extends to the price tag of the home. Up for sale with Barry Cohen Homes, 382 Old Yonge Street is listed at $17,500,000.

This is the twelfth time the property has been listed since 2013 and the fourth time at this price, but the last time it officially changed hands was in 2011, when it sold for $2,470,000.

NBA hopefuls and potential purchasers alike can check out the full listing here.