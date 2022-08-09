Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

This Toronto home just sold for $612K over asking (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Aug 9 2022, 9:32 pm
100 Elmwood Avenue (zolo.ca)

Home sales may be falling across the Greater Toronto Area, but that doesn’t mean that competition has subsided altogether.

Late last week a house in the city sold for a staggering $612,000 over the listed price after just eight days on the market.

Located at 100 Elmwood Avenue, the home was originally listed for $1,688,000 on July 28. It sold on August 5 for $2,300,000.

The last time the property changed hands was in 2003 when it sold for $375,000, or $4,900 under asking. It was on the market twice in 2004 and once in 2005, although a sale failed to materialize, and was leased in 2015 and 2019 for upwards of $6,000 a month.

Situated in the city’s Willowdale East neighbourhood, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East, the two-storey detached home sits on a 50 by 133-foot corner lot.

The listing notes that Elmwood Avenue is a “quiet, child friendly street” that’s just steps from the TTC, shops, restaurants, parks, and schools.

Stepping past the marble entryway, the main floor living room features hardwood floors, decorative moulding, and a gas fireplace. The space is combined with a sizable dining room.

French doors open onto the eat-in kitchen and adjoining family room. The former has limestone flooring, stainless steel appliances, and two islands, while the latter walks out to a backyard deck. The home office features hardwood wainscoting and built-in shelving.

The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The primary retreat includes a six-piece ensuite, his and hers closets, and a gas fireplace. Two of the other bedrooms feature four piece ensuites, closets, and hardwood floors.

“[A] great dream house awaits,” the listing declares of 100 Elmwood Avenue.

Check out the full listing here, and additional photos here.

