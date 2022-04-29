Talk about a makeover! A Toronto home got a major transformation to open it up and bring in the light, and now it’s up for sale.

Located in the Leaside neighbourhood, a once segmented home got a serious makeover, making the space look brand new. The home at 354 Cleveland Street is now on the market for $2.9 million.

“Originally, the house was very segmented and therefore had very little natural light throughout,” Sam Massoudi, listing agent at Strata, told Daily Hive in an email.

Let’s dig into some before photos before we get to the major transformation. The photos show a nice but slightly dated Toronto home. Much of the house is closed off, preventing natural light from saturating the home.

Opening the space up really allowed for natural light to pour into the home. Not to mention that the renovation and new appliances give the home a modern edge.

“My very favourite part is the enormous windows in the family room and primary bedroom. You get this wide-open view to the back yard where a mature cherry tree is showcased right in front of you,” said Massoudi.

The newly built kitchen makes it look like an entirely different house than the before photos!

“Everything you see is custom-built, with top-of-the-line materials, appliances and workmanship that was all completed by Parc de Prince Inc., a boutique builder company with over 30 years of experience in custom-built homes in Toronto,” said Massoudi.

There’s even a cherry tree in the backyard, so the lucky owners can have their very own cherry blossom blooming party from the living room.

And the bathrooms, much like the rest of the house, have had a complete upgrade.

The house at 354 Cleveland Street is on the market for $2.9 million, and the agents expect it could be snapped up as early as this weekend when they host an open house.

You can take a virtual tour of the house to really get the full experience of the transformation.