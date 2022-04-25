Sometimes sellers wait until they get the right offer. And in a market as competitive as Toronto’s, that’s usually not a problem. But sometimes all you need is that one offer.

In this case, the right offer came on a beautifully renovated Tudor-style home.

The home, located at 119 Donegall Drive in the Leaside neighbourhood, hit the market at $2,699,900 and was snapped up in just two days for $575,100 over asking at $3,275,000.

Sotheby’s International Realty Realtor Stefanie Schaefler said that it received a bully offer.

“We had hoped it would go this high,” she said.

As for what makes the home stand out, she said that the feel of the home is “so beautiful.”

“Updates are so well done that it just made it such a comfortable and beautiful home,” said Schaefler.

That kind of money certainly gets you a lot of house.

The two-storey yellow brick home comes with two parking spots, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms. There’s a mudroom that’s accessible from the side of the house so you’re not leaving dirty footprints across the heated floors.

There’s an elegant living room with a fireplace and there are lovely features throughout the home like arched doorways, wainscoting, bay windows, and casement windows.

In case you need more space than just four bedrooms, there’s also a finished basement with a sleeping nook and a family area with a built-in entertainment unit.

However, the heart of the home is clearly the stunning eat-in kitchen.

In addition to the quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast area, the four skylights ensure that this area gets plenty of light throughout the day.

And come summer, the backyard will likely be equally popular especially since it also comes with a hot tub.