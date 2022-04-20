The new owners of this Toronto home don’t have to worry about updates when moving into this modern gem in Bedford Park.

Located at 275 Woburn Avenue, the home hit the market at $1,879,000. In less than a week, it was snapped up for a whopping $506,000 over the asking price at $2,385,000.

The three-storey home was built in the ’80s and sits on a 20-by-125-feet lot and features an airy open concept design. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, space for three cars, and, according to the realtor, has a very loft-like feel.

Bosley Real Estate Ltd. Realtor Corinne McCabe said that in an area where the homes are mostly identical, this simple modern structure truly stands out.

“So much in that neighbourhood is very traditional, very beige, and the same,” she said. “This property is such a departure from everything else in the neighbourhood. I barely staged it and it was the owners’ taste and style.”

The owners were clearly partial to mid-century modern decor and a more industrial feel with stainless steel workspaces and high ceilings. There are several strategically placed skylights so this space definitely gets a lot of sunlight, especially the south-facing family room, which comes with a fireplace.

There are, however, some natural touches to balance the look such as a built-in live-edge wooden bench in the hallway and a stone sink in the washroom.

Speaking of nature, the home does come with a sizeable yard and paved patio, making it the perfect spot for barbecue parties. The yard is also well-lit at night and even comes with a weather-beaten but charming shed.

According to McCabe, she did expect the home to have more offers than it did but for the new homeowners, it looks like it was love at first sight.

“We had two [offers] but two is all you need,” she said. “And the one couple that did win it fell in love with the house.”