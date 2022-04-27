It’s a loft fit for rock royalty.

Located in the Regent Park neighbourhood, 406-90 Sumach Street hit the market at $1,199,000 and has been the location for some pretty epic parties.

Owners Greg and Tarra Stubbins met while working on tour with The Rolling Stones (Mick Jagger apparently played matchmaker) and have hosted celebrities like Drake, Lady Gaga, Paula Abdul, and The Rolling Stones. Tarra works as an executive assistant and Greg is a tour manager for bands like Guns N’ Roses and Our Lady Peace.

“From the moment we walked in we knew we wanted to call this place home,” recalled Tarra. “I think it was the natural light that really drew us in when we opened the door. And, of course, the wide space and that big wall that Greg could see his guitars on.”

According to Stephen Pryce, a broker at Properly, the loft used to be a warehouse for CBC’s lighting and props until it was converted into hard lofts 23 years ago.

“The massive ceiling height and oversized hallways give this hard loft unique features that no other hard loft has in the city,” he said.

Spanning 1,600 square feet, the loft has one bedroom and comes with one parking spot.

The bathroom is pretty standard but it does come with a shower and a tub.

There’s also a den by the front door which doesn’t really offer much in terms of privacy but if you’re used to being on tour and partying with a rock group, a little noise probably won’t be an issue.

The main feature of the home is clearly the open concept living area.

With 14-foot south-facing windows, this space gets plenty of sunshine. There’s also a balcony and a custom kitchen with over $100,000 in upgrades and features Viking appliances. The building comes with security, a meeting room, and a roof deck that’s perfect for barbecues.

The Stubbins are definitely leaving with some great memories, having hosted celebrities for the holidays, as well as themed parties.

“I remember one night with the Van Halen members and crew we did a Kentucky Derby Party,” said Tarra. “We transformed the loft into Kentucky Downs, had all the traditional food (including Mint Juleps of course) and everyone was decked out in the wild Derby hats. I will never forget it.”

So what’s next for the couple?

“We have purchased a converted church in Norfolk County,” said Tarra. “The space is unbelievable and the high ceilings remind us of Sumach living. We can’t wait to have even bigger parties out here — and at these parties, we won’t have to worry about our neighbours!”