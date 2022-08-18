A Look Inside: Davisville Village home sells for $615K over asking in eight days (PHOTOS)

For months, home sales and prices have been falling across Canada. In Toronto, though, buyers are keeping the competition heated.

Earlier this week, a home in the city’s Davisville Village neighbourhood sold for more than $600,000 above the asking price after being on the market for barely a week.

Located at 356 Cleveland Street, the property was originally listed for $2,395,000 on August 8. It sold on August 16 for $3,010,000, a staggering $615,000 over asking.

The two-storey abode was last up for sale in October 2020. Priced at $1,650,000, it spent nearly 90 days on the market before the listing was removed.

The significant price increase can be attributed to the remarkable renovation the home underwent over the last 19 months. As the latest listing says, “No expense was spared.”

Up the stone walkway and past the landscaped gardens, a marble entryway flows into the open-concept, light-filled main floor.

Light-coloured hardwood floors and a neutral colour palette run the length of the space, from the living room at the front to the family room at the back.

The gourmet kitchen, with its stone countertops, top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, and architecturally interesting island, sits in the centre of the space.

The family room features a gas fireplace, as well as floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open onto a massive deck and vast garden with mature trees.

A glass-enclosed staircase carries you to the second floor, which houses four of the home’s five bedrooms, all of which include ensuite bathrooms.

The serene primary suite overlooks the backyard through nearly a full wall of windows. The retreat has 12-foot cathedral ceilings, his and hers walk-in closets, and a five-piece spa ensuite with heated floors.

The finished basement features an entertaining room with heated floors that walks out to the backyard. There’s also an additional bedroom and four-piece bathroom.

“Modern” and “sophisticated,” 356 Cleveland Street also has a full smart system, including light, sound, security, appliances, and an intercom.

Check out the full listing here as well as a 3D tour.