A Look Inside: The three-storey penthouse atop the SoHo Hotel (PHOTOS)

The SoHo Hotel is synonymous with luxury.

The boutique hotel has just 87 stunning guest rooms, all stocked with Italian Frette linens and Molton Brown toiletries, and is home to the famed Moretti Restaurant.

But the SoHo’s crowning jewel — literally — is its one-of-a-kind, three-storey penthouse.

“It is truly breathtaking,” David Kelley, General Manager of the SoHo Hotel, tells Daily Hive. “The attention to detail is unparalleled.”

The sprawling 4,290-square-foot space has two bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two powder rooms. A glass elevator sweeps guests between floors, and up to the rooftop terrace.

The main floor is encircled by floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views of downtown Toronto, including the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre; on a sunny day, the latter looks close enough to touch.

The open-concept space offers a seamless flow between the spacious living room and the professional kitchen, which features stainless steel Wolfe and Sub-zero appliances, marble countertops, a large island, and a wine fridge.

The breakfast area provides a front-row seat to the bustling city below, and there’s a formal dining area as well.

The main floor also includes an intimate library with a bar. By closing the door to the dining room, the library and bedroom above function, and can be booked as a separate suite.

Said bedroom features wood-panelled walls, a leather headboard, a sizable dressing area, and a marble ensuite. Open to the library below, the floor-to-ceiling windows carry through.

Across the marble hallway lies the primary bedroom.

The suite has its own sitting area, gas fireplace, and wet bar. The mirrored ensuite features a Kohler infinity soaker tub that fills from the ceiling and offers a chromatherapy experience.

The bedroom itself has a leather and steel headboard and a sleek panelled closet, and it overlooks the living area below.

The third-floor media room has 14′ ceilings, slate flooring, onyx walls, and a 75” TV — one of six throughout the penthouse. The focal point, though, is the stunning floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace.

The space, which also features a stainless steel and hardwood-infused catering kitchen/bar, opens onto a private 1,215 square foot rooftop terrace.

Offering sweeping views of downtown Toronto, the terrace has a jacuzzi hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, and a built-in BBQ. There are several seating areas, including a couch that was purchased, and left by, Will Smith during an extended stay in the penthouse.

A favourite of celebrities — past guests include Vin Diesel, Matthew Perry, Madonna, and Rihanna — the penthouse is also perfect for product launches and commercials.

It’s been the backdrop for several reality shows over the years, including Canada’s Next Top Model, Sex/Life, and The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Nigella Lawson has cooked in its kitchen, and Jaiden Smith is a regular guest when he’s in town. One Toronto resident is so taken with the space he often chooses to stay in it instead of his own apartment.

“If you’re going to be a fly on the wall, these are the walls to be on,” remarks Cassie Prosper, director of Hospitality North at NorthPR.

The allure of the penthouse goes beyond the luxurious suite itself. A boutique property, the SoHo Hotel offers a private escape in the heart of the Entertainment District.

“We’re a smaller hotel with a smaller team that’s willing to go the extra mile,” Prosper says. “We’re not part of a chain, we offer a level of service that other hotels simply can’t.”

For past guests, that extra mile has included changing out bathroom fixtures and importing a specific brand of mineral water. But the team at the SoHo adds its own touches, too, like inquiring about a guest’s favourite colour so they can procure flowers in that specific hue.

“When guests are staying for an extended period of time, they want a space that can feel like home,” Kelley says. “There’s a comfort in the penthouse, and really in the SoHo itself.”

That comfort is widely recognized by attendees of the Toronto International Film Festival, dozens of whom booked their stay at the SoHo months ago. The penthouse, too, is spoken for the duration of the festival.

“The neighbourhood is just electric. To us, this is the big return,” says Kelley. “It’s a really exciting time for us. It’s a really exciting time to be at the SoHo.”

Stunning yet practical, luxurious yet peaceful, bookings for the penthouse open in January. Rates start at $10,000 per night, depending on the duration of your stay.