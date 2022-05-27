Toronto real estate may be more expensive than other cities, but the market is starting to cool. As the froth settles, some homes are being sold for well under the listed price.

While still going for close to $1 million, several homes have changed hands in recent days for $100,000 or more below the asking price.

From King Street condos to Rosedale mansions, here are seven Toronto homes that sold under asking this week.

35 Glen Agar Drive | Listed: $1,489,000 | Sold for: $1,400,000

This sun-drenched bungalow took three weeks to sell and fetched $89,000 under the asking price. The highlight of the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is the sprawling backyard which includes a small pond.

21 Rosevear Avenue | Listed: $1,099,000 | Sold: $999,500

It’s the stuff of miracles: a three-bedroom Toronto house selling for under $1 million. Situated on a quiet dead-end street, this Danforth Village home went for $99,500 under asking after 16 days on the market. It’s conveniently located near transit and shopping and features a renovated kitchen, finished basement, and home office space.

505 – 60 Bathurst Street | Listed: $1,199,999 | Sold for: $1,100,000

This stunning corner condo features floor-to-ceiling windows, an upgraded kitchen, and custom closets. It was originally listed for $999,900 on May 3 but was removed and relisted for $1,199,999 two weeks later. It sold nine days later at a middle ground price.

374 Joicey Boulevard | Listed: $1,799,999 | Sold for: $1,695,000

This Bedford Park Bungalow has been up for sale a whopping 12 times since December 2020. First listed for $2,475,000, it has dirty wall-to-wall carpeting and not a lot of character. It finally sold this month, going for $780,000 under the original asking price.

38 Frankish Avenue | Listed: $1,099,000 | Sold for: $989,900

A second three-bedroom house selling for under $1 million? What a week, Toronto. Located in Brockton Village, this century-old semi has potential as an income property or could be renovated into someone’s dream home.

65 Hillsdale Avenue West | Listed: $1,795,000 | Sold for: $1,650,000

Located near Yonge and Eglinton, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was on the market for nearly a month before selling for $145,000 under asking. It has a fireplace, skylights, and a nice backyard. There’s also a finished basement with a separate entrance.

54 South Drive | Listed: $5,650,000 | Sold for: $5,350,000

After three listings and a combined 151 days on the market, this sprawling Rosedale mansion finally sold this month, fetching $1,225,000 under the original June 2021 asking price. It has multiple fireplaces, stained glass windows, and a garden house. It’s currently divided into three apartments but it could be converted into a single-family home.