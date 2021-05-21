What to eat in and around Seattle today: Yalla Seattle

Enjoy vibrant flavors of the Middle East at Yalla Seattle.

The Capitol Hill restaurant serves authentic Middle Eastern cuisine that celebrates Palestinian, Egyptian, Lebanese, and Syrian cultures. They often partner with talented local Middle Eastern chefs and vendors to spread an appreciation for the region’s flavors.

Yalla offers a rotating menu often filled with saj wraps, mezzes, house-fermented pickles, hot sauce, milk puddings, and more.

We like to start our meal with mezzes, usually picking between hummus or baba ghanouj.

Next, go for a saj wrap. The zaatar is a classic favorite, although the spiced Lebanese beef confit saj and flieh-flieh harrah and cheese saj come close seconds.

If you want a falafel instead of a saj, enjoy either a falafel sandwich or falafel side, which comes with six pieces served with Tahini Sauce and Turnip Pickles.

Daily and weekly specials are shared on Instagram and can be found here. Yalla Seattle is currently open for takeout and delivery through GrubHub.