What to eat in and around Seattle today: Tres Lecheria

Although they specialize in cubed cakes, Tres Lecheria is anything but square.

The bakers behind the cake concept have been featured on multiple Food Network shows, even taking home the winning title in Winner Cake All, as well as Netflix’s Sugar Rush: Christmas.

Tres Lecheria currently sells 10 flavors of cake: traditional, horchata, dulce de leche, strawberry, Mexican mocha, matcha, coconut, cookies and cream, sweet corn and honey, and marionberry.

The delicious little cakes are currently available for purchase at 2315 N 45th Street, Seattle, between 11 am and 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Those looking to receive cake outside of Seattle can order online through Goldbelly.

Location: 2315 N 45th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-257-4299

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram