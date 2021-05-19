What to eat in and around Seattle today: Beach Café

Let’s go to the beach, beach, let’s go Beach Café.

Admittedly, that Nicki Minaj reference was a little old. The Beach Café at The Woodmark Hotel and Still Spa in Kirkland is anything but, however.

After more than a year hiatus, the cafe has reopened to serve dinner five nights a week and Sunday brunch.

We suggest giving a few signature specials a try: Woodmark Seafood Cioppino with wild Alaskan salmon, prawns, scallops, clams, and calamari, 15-ounce Smoked Akaushi New York Strip with honey vinegar rainbow carrots, duck fat fries, and red chili chimichurri, and Seared Wild Scallops with Spring morel mushrooms, pea puree, and crispy prosciutto.

Beach Café is currently open from Wednesday to Saturday from 5 to 9 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. The restaurant is welcoming guests on a reservations-only basis through OpenTable for limited indoor and outdoor seating.

Location: 1200 Carillon Point, Kirkland

Phone: 425-889-0303