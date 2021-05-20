What to eat in and around Seattle today: Soul Fiend Seafood Kitchen

In the south end of Seattle, you’ll find an unsuspecting little food truck called Soul Fiend Seafood Kitchen.

The food truck started as a household business that quickly grew a following large enough to warrant an entire rolling restaurant.

With one bite of the soul cajun food, you’ll fully understand why people keep coming back.

We recommend coming with friends and splitting the seafood boil, which comes loaded with jumbo snow crab, wild prawns, potatoes, beef or chicken sausage, and corn. All for under $40.

If you’re coming solo, the crawfish etouffee over blackened catfish or blackened salmon over baby red mashed potatoes is wonderful.

Soul Fiend Seafood Kitchen serves a rotating menu, so be sure to keep up with their Instagram to know what’s on order.

All orders must be placed in advance through the Soul Fiend Seafood Kitchen. Each post will display what’s available and how to place your order for pickup.

Location: 7820 Rainier Avenue S, Seattle

