All three of Seattle’s mass vaccination sites are now accepting walk-ups

No appointment, no problem at Seattle’s three mass vaccination sites.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced that all people who live or work in King County can now walk or roll up to the Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle vaccination sites to get vaccinated without an appointment.

“We’ve reached a turning point in our vaccination efforts: Now anyone who wants a vaccination in Seattle and King County can get one,” said Mayor Durkan in a news release. “If you have already been vaccinated, be a good neighbor and help your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers get vaccinated. It’s up to all of us to defeat this pandemic.”

Vaccinations are still available for those seeking their first or second dose. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently only available for patients 18 years of age or older, while the Pfizer vaccine is only available for patients 16 years of age or older.

Patients who receive their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose once they register at the vaccination site. Those who are receiving their second dose must provide proof of immunization via their vaccine card or immunization record.

Those looking to get immunized at the mass vaccination sites can do so at:

Lumen Field Event Center: 330 S Royal Brougham Way, Seattle, WA 98134; Thursday and Saturday, 11:15 am to 5:45 pm

330 S Royal Brougham Way, Seattle, WA 98134; Thursday and Saturday, 11:15 am to 5:45 pm Rainier Beach Vaccination Hub: 8702 Seward Park Avenue S, Seattle, WA 98118; Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 4:30 pm.

8702 Seward Park Avenue S, Seattle, WA 98118; Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 4:30 pm. West Seattle Vaccination Hub: 2801 SW Thistle Street, Seattle, WA 98126; Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 4:30 pm.

Since launching its vaccination effort on January 14, the City of Seattle has administered over 170,000 vaccinations to eligible adults.