Washington State is offering free weed in new "joints for jabs" vaccine initiative

Because free alcohol, cash, and baseball tickets weren’t enough, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) has announced that consumers who receive a vaccination will be allowed to receive one free joint.

The catch?

Several cannabis retailers will be hosting active vaccine clinics. Only those who receive their first or second dose at the active vaccine clinics will be able to cash in on the free cannabis.

The “joints for jabs” event takes place from June 8 through July 12 and is only for those aged 21+ at participating cannabis retailers.

According to the LCB, the department had received multiple requests from cannabis retail licensees to engage in promotions to support state vaccination efforts.