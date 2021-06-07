Fans who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at T-Mobile park to receive major perks
To encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Seattle Mariners have joined several other teams across Major League Baseball in offering initiatives for those getting vaccinated.
Beginning Monday, June 14, all fans who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at T-Mobile Park will receive a free pair of tickets to an upcoming Mariners game in addition to a $20 Amazon gift card.
Those interested in getting vaccinated at T-Mobile Park can do so at Edgar’s Home Run Porch on the Main Level in left field. Both the Seattle Fire Department EMS personnel and Vaccine Ambassadors from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health will administer vaccines and answer vaccine-related questions.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson will be available for eligible fans aged 12 and older. Those receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna will have to show their vaccination card at registration.