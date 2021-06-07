Fans who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at T-Mobile park to receive major perks

Those interested in getting vaccinated at T-Mobile Park can do so at Edgar’s Home Run Porch on the Main Level in left field. Both the Seattle Fire Department EMS personnel and Vaccine Ambassadors from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health will administer vaccines and answer vaccine-related questions.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson will be available for eligible fans aged 12 and older. Those receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna will have to show their vaccination card at registration.