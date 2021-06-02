President Biden is offering Budweiser to people who get their COVID-19 vaccine

As of Wednesday morning, the CDC reports that about 62.8% of adults in the US have at least one vaccine shot.

To increase this number, President Joe Biden, the White House, and Anheuser-Busch have teamed up to offer vaccinated Americans a free round of beer.

When the US hits President Biden’s goal of 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4, Anheuser-Busch will buy your next round of beer, seltzer, or non-alcoholic to enjoy with family and friends.

Adults who are over the age of 21 will have to upload a picture of themselves in their favorite bar, patio, or backyard, to receive a free beer on Anheuser-Busch.

For now, grab yourself a beer, and cheers to 70%!