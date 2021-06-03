Win up to $1 million by getting your COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Under direction from Jay Inslee, The Washington State Lottery will be conducting a “Shot of a Lifetime” giveaway series during the month of June, in which a myriad of different prizes can be won simply for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Current incentives under the program include lottery cash drawings with prizes totaling $2 million, higher education tuition and expense assistance, sports tickets and gear, gift cards, airline tickets, game systems, and smart speakers.

“These generous programs will encourage more Washingtonians to take this life-saving vaccine,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “I hope people will see this as an opportunity to reopen even sooner than June 30 if we can stay motivated, stay informed and get more people vaccinated faster throughout the month of June.”

The “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery will begin next week for four weeks, in which one drawing for $250,000 will take place every week for all vaccinated individuals. At the end of the four weeks, there will be an additional drawing for a $1 million prize.

If you’re wondering how to enter the lottery, don’t worry, all vaccinated Washingtonians will automatically be entered thanks to information from the DOH statewide immunization database.

“Washington’s Lottery is proud to partner with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health on this important promotion,” Marcus Glasper, director of the Washington State Lottery, said in the press conference. “As the state’s principal agency on conducting lottery drawings, we are honored to be able to play even a small role in administering a promotion that helps ensure that our state’s residents are healthy and protected as we continue to move towards ending the pandemic.”

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced that the full reopening of Washington State could happen this month, as long as high vaccination rates continue.