Uber and Lyft are giving Americans free rides to vaccination sites

In collaboration with the White House, Uber and Lyft have teamed up to provide free rides to vaccine sites across the country for those in need.

The initiative will run for two weeks, from May 24 to July 4, offering rides to and from tens of thousands of vaccination sites through their apps.

Those in need will be able to select a vaccination site near them, follow simple directions to redeem their ride, and then get a ride to take them to and from a nearby vaccination site free of charge.

Those interested in receiving a free Lyft to their vaccine can do so by visiting the Lyft website and filling out a short questionnaire. The company is also allowing guests to send a ride or fund a ride.

Uber is also giving free rides to vaccine sites through the Uber website and is providing free meals to first responders and healthcare workers. They are also waiving the Delivery Fee for independent restaurants on Uber Eats.

Masks are still mandatory for riders and drivers in both Lyft and Uber rides.