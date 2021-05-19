All Washington counties to move into Phase 3 after reopening pause

All Washington counties have moved into Phase 3 of Governor Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery phased reopening plan, announced The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday.

“We are happy to see the beginning of declining disease activity in Washington and more people getting vaccinated,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH in a press release. “However, we need to continue to focus on our vaccination efforts. To fully reopen and protect our communities, we want to see at least 70% of eligible Washington residents get their first dose – right now, we’re at about 59%, so we still have a ways to go.”

Phase 3 will allow for in-person spectators at sports events. Outdoor venues with permanent seating will be allowed to fill up to 25% capacity. Phase 3 will allow up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces including restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters, and more.

If at any point the statewide ICU capacity reaches greater than 90%, all counties will move down one Phase. The Department of Health always maintains the ability to move a county forward or backward at their discretion.