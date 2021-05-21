FoodEventsCheap EatsBoozeSummerFood EventsFood NewsSpring

Tutta Bella is handing out free drinks to vaccinated Washingtonians

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
May 21 2021, 3:01 pm
@tuttabella/Instagram

Tutta Bella is celebrating a shot for a shot at all five of their Washington locations.

The Italian eateries will be picking up the tab for one alcoholic beverage of your choice, provided that you have proof of vaccination.

The offer only applies to those who receive their vaccine between May 19, 2021, and June 30, 2021.

Guests who have proof of vaccination, such as a vaccination card, will be able to choose from craft cocktails, Italian wines, microbrews, or a shot of their choice. 

“As a community, we’re getting there,” said Tutta Bella founder and CEO Joe Fugere. “But, there is still work to be done, and we want to help speed things along. We hope that by serving up a shot for a shot, we’re taking some of the sting away, too!”

Tutta Bella

Location: 4918 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle
Phone: 206-721-3501

Location: 2200 Westlake Avenue, Ste. 112, Seattle
Phone: 206-624-4422

Location: 4411 Stone Way North, Seattle
Phone: 206-633-3800

Location: 15600 NE 8th Street, Suite J1, Bellevue
Phone: 425-502-7402

Location: 715 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, Issaquah
Phone: 425-391-6838

Location: 425 Urban Plaza Suite 100, Kirkland
Phone: 425-822-2882

