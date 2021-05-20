Located in the central district of Seattle is Communion, a Black-owned restaurant that has popped up during the pandemic and against all odds, done incredibly well.

The restaurant, four years in the making, has been crowned one of the top 12 best in the world by Conde Nast Traveler.

Communion is all about sharing dishes and stories, creating an experience “of fellowship, homage, and Black culinary exploration.”

The spot serves up soul food with an Asian and East African twist, drawing from the communities that make the area unique.

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler’s Allison Williams had to say:

The roots run deep at chef Kristi Brown’s Central District restaurant, from her decades of catering in Seattle to the physical location in the city’s historically Black neighborhood, on the site of the Pacific Northwest’s first Black-owned bank. Brown established herself on the city’s food scene as a soul food master long before chef Edouardo Jordan’s JuneBaby arrived; now her first restaurant is bringing her signature black-eyed-pea hummus to the masses. The menu also nods to Seattle’s Asian and East African communities with dishes like the fried catfish po’mi—po boy meets banh mi. Even though Brown and her co-owner, son Damon Bomar, opened during a pandemic, the duo dared to build an eatery around a communal table—a sign of their confidence in their mixing-pot ethos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Communion R&B (@communionseattle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Communion R&B (@communionseattle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Communion R&B (@communionseattle)

Those interested in making a reservation for Communion can do so online. The restaurant is also offering takeout through Toast.

Location: 2350 E Union Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-391-8140

Facebook | Instagram