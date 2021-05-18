Reimagine American classics this May with Lil Woody's and Pagliacci Pizza

Lil Woody’s and Pagliacci Pizza have created the ultimate meal for when your kids want burgers but you’re feeling pizza.

The two Seattle spots have partnered up to turn the popular Big Woody burger into a pizza, and Pagliacci’s favorite Grand Salami pizza into a burger.

The Grand Salami Burger comes with a Painted Hills Grass-Fed beef patty, Hempler’s Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, served with a side of Pagliacci pizza sauce.

The Big Woody Pizza has an olive oil base topped with ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese , cheddar cheese, onions, diced pickles, diced tomatoes. The pizza is served with a drizzle of Lil Woody’s fry sauce.

Those interested in getting their hands on the pizza burger can do so from May 18 to May 24 at all Lil Woody’s locations. The burger pizza is available between May 20 and May 31, at all Pagliacci Pizza locations.