Turkey & Gravy Soda is a thing and you can buy it in the States

There’s no need to make an entire Thanksgiving dinner this year if you’re short on time and supplies, as Turkey & Gravy Soda is a thing, and you can get it here in the US.

Unlike some of the other viral (and questionable) food and beverage launches that made us do a double-take, Jones Soda’s seasonal sip will be located at select stores across the country and online on Friday, November 21 at 9 am.

Each bottle will be individually numbered for collectability.

This is the first time in a decade that the brand’s Turkey & Gravy Soda has been revived. It was first introduced in 2003 when it helped put Jones Soda “on the map,” according to the company.

The festive, meat-inspired flavor is part of Jones Soda’s Special Release program. Every six months, a rotating series of new and retired flavors are introduced for soda lovers.