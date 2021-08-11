7 of the best places to get handmade pasta in Seattle

Sure, the TikTok feta pasta trend was good, but it’s nowhere as great as a restaurant-quality pasta dish.

Think of the handmade pasta, the sauces, and the ooey, gooey, melted cheese. Not to mention the parmesan that comes grated on top.

Whether you’re ordering spaghetti, lasagna, ravioli, or another pasta dish, these Seattle spots are sure to have the fixin’ for your craving.

Pasta Casalinga started when two friends, Michela and Nathan, brought their respective Italian and Northwestern roots together to create rustic, homestyle, everyday food to feed and create community. The duo now creates gourmet pasta out of their Pike Place restaurant, offering fresh and frozen food for you to enjoy in-house and in your house.

Location: 93 Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-445-2987

Facebook | Instagram

Cornelli is known best for naturally leavened pizza, local veggies, and of course, handmade pasta. The spot serves a rotating menu of pasta dishes, so be sure to check their social media pages to see what’s being served.

Location: 601 Summit Avenue East, Seattle

Facebook | Instagram

Aside from serving up some delicious Italian-inspired dishes, the spot also makes fresh pasta in-house that you can order to-go or for delivery. Their current offerings include campanelle, rigatoni, casarecce, spaghetti, and egg-dough fettuccine. Healthy and gluten-free pasta are also available.

Location: 412 Broadway East, Seattle

Phone: 206-397-4375

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Although not traditionally Italian, Haymaker serves up delicious house-made pasta that you can’t get anywhere else. Seriously, where else are you going to find Gemelli with pork cheek ragu, white wine, and parmesan?

Location: 4706 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-946-6994

Location: 1903 Yale Place E, Seattle

Phone: 206-402-6106

Facebook | Instagram

Known for its authentic, northern Italian cuisine, the food at la Spiga is a gastronomic tribute to Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. Each pasta dish is handmade in-house using fresh organic local eggs and sustainably produced Shepherd’s Grain flour.

Location: 1429 12th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 106-323-8881

Facebook | Instagram

Bizzarro has an amazing atmosphere as well as amazing pasta. Each handmade pasta is made with delicious ingredients enveloped in a delicious sauce that’ll have you craving more.

Location: 1307 N 46th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-7277

Facebook | Instagram

Handmade pasta, wine, and cocktails are what you should expect at one of Georgetown’s favorite Italian restaurants, Mezzanotte. All of the pasta at Mezzanotte is hand-fashioned by Chef Jason Stratton, who’s ready to share his knowledge of definitive Piedmontese cuisine through the restaurant’s updated menu.

Location: 1210 South Bailey Street

Phone: 206-466-6032

Instagram