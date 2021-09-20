7 places to get pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle that aren’t Starbucks

Now that the weather is cooling down, you may be craving the ultimate fall beverage: the pumpkin spice latte.

Although Starbucks is king, we Seattleites know that there are plenty of other spots to get your caffeine fix.

Here are seven places to get perfect pumpkin spice lattes in and around Seattle that aren’t S-Bucks.

Although it’s still a chain, Kaladi Brothers Coffee isn’t Starbucks. The company began in 1984, running out of a moving coffee cart. Kaladi Brothers now have one of the best pumpkin spice lattes in the city, served out of a brick and mortar shop.

Location: 517 East Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-257-1688

Can you taste the IG likes from that coffee art yet? If not, you can satisfy your real tastebuds with a pumpkin spice latte from Moore Coffee Shop.

Location: 1930 2nd Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-883-7044

Location: 112 Stewart Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-790-0102

The West Seattle coffee shop, which opened in January, is fully ready with a coffee drive-thru alongside the walk-in cafe. If you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up, order a standard espresso drink ranging in price from $3 to $5. Each drink can be customized with a variety of plant-based milk options and over 35 flavored syrups, including vegan pumpkin.

Location: 4451 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-566-5405

Although it’s in Bellevue and not Seattle, Woods Coffee deserves to be on this list. In addition to excellent baked goods, their seasonal pumpkin spice latte deserves the drive.

Location: 2002 Bellevue Square, Bellevue

Phone: 425-429-7276

Located in the city’s downtown, Anchorhead Coffee has a trendy cafe for you to hang out with pastries, sandwiches, “quaffles,” and of course, PSL.

Location: #105-1600 7th Avenue, Seattle

Broadcast Coffee hopes to spread love and acceptance through hospitality, delicious drinks, and bright cafe environments. Their seasonal pumpkin spice lattes are so tasty and worth a visit.

Location: 1918 East Yesler Way, Seattle

Location: 6515 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Location: 2524 South Jackson Street, Seattle

Although it’s the meeting place for the Market Ghost Tours, Ghost Alley Espresso is nothing but scarily delicious. Although their pumpkin spice latte is wonderful, we do have to recommend their salted caramel and hazelnut latte instead.

Location: 1499 Post Alley, Seattle

Phone: 612-801-2864

