7 pizza delivery spots in Seattle you need to try at least once

Alyssa Therrien
Jun 11 2021, 1:53 pm
7 pizza delivery spots in Seattle you need to try at least once
@supremebarseattle/Instagram

There’s really no better feeling than knowing some top-notch pizza is on its way to you. So let’s get straight to the point, these are the best pizza delivery spots in Seattle.

Sometimes enjoying quality pies made by local purveyors in the comfort of our own home feels so dang right.

For those times, we’ve rounded up the best of the best in Seattle that you should try at least once:

South Town Pie

If you’re looking for a fun pizza joint for those that can’t ever decide what to get, order a half and half pizza. If you go in person, grab a Unicorn Slice: they change daily and are always unexpected yet tasty.

Location: 8611 14th Avenue South, Seattle
Phone: 206-535-7166
Facebook | Instagram

Pagliacci Pizza 

 

Did we order Pagliacci’s because one Google review said that the delivery man with long hair is very cute? Quite possibly. Was it worth it? Most definitely. Was he cute? That’s for you to find out by ordering Pagliacci’s delivery.

Location: Various locations, the full list can be found online
Phone: 206-726-1717
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Pizzeria 22

West Seattle is a bit of a pain to get out to, but Pizzeria 22 offers delivery. Unlike most pizzerias we’ve tried, there seems to be no bad ‘za at this spot. Seriously, no matter what you order, you’ll leave happy.

Location: 4213 SW College Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-687-7701

Serious Pie

 

We’re serious about our pizza, and we’re glad that Serious Pie is, too. Their pizzas are always cooked to perfection in their 600° stone-encased applewood burning oven.

Location: 316 Virginia Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-838-7388
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Humble Pie

 

Honestly, Humble Pie has no reason to stay humble. Their Apple Walnut pie is unexpected and delicious, their Margherita is a classic, and all of the other pizzas keep the quality consistent using locally sourced ingredients.

Location: 525 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle
Phone: 206-329-5133
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Windy City Pie

 

Coming from Chicago and missing that deep dish? We got you. Well, Windy City’s got you. Enjoy the flavors of the midwest right here in Seattle with what’s undoubtedly the best deep dish the city has to offer.

Location: 5918 Pinney Avenue North, Seattle
Phone: 206-486-4743
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Supreme

 

We can’t have a “Best Pizza in Seattle” list without Supreme. The New York Style pizzeria serves up whole pizza offerings for delivery. Try The Ono with fried chicken, kimchee, and American cheese, or opt for the Ric and Morty, a white pizza with mortadella, ricotta, fontina, and black pepper.

Location: 4521 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Instagram
