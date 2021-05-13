EventsNewsSummer

Juneteenth to become an official Washington state holiday next year

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
|
May 13 2021, 2:37 pm
Juneteenth to become an official Washington state holiday next year
@PortofSeattle/Twitter

Last November, King County added Juneteenth to its list of paid holidays.

On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a measure making Juneteenth a legal statewide paid holiday, starting in 2022.

The state will observe Juneteenth on June 19 to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States, two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Even after the Proclamation, states like Texas were slow to free its citizens. It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, that the remaining slave states were liberated.

Here is a clip of Governor Jay Inslee signing bill HB 1016:

Alyssa TherrienAlyssa Therrien
+ Listed
+ News
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT